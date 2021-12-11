Anyone who knows anything about social and corporate life would understand the significance of the end of a year in a society. Topmost is the recap and recognition for one’s achievements and contributions. Though this, essentially, has become a tradition by now, it is an honour conferred on fewer individuals. Among the few that will wrap off this year with honour is the popular Lagos businessman and construction giant, Otunba Lekan Osifeso.

On Wednesday December 15, the whole of Ijebuland will heave with excitement and jubilation at the prospect of Osifeso being honoured with two of the Ijebuland prestigious chieftaincy titles of Olotu Olowa and Madasa of Ijebuland by the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Awujale Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

As Chairman of Retro Group of companies, Osifeso has cast his shadow across the horizon of the construction industry in Nigeria. He is also noted to have a special place reserved in his heart for his Ijebu roots. Thus, it is understandable the effort of the Awujale to honour him with those two prestigious titles.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

It would be recalled that the great news of the intended conferment leaked several months ago but the celebration was delayed. However, since the real D-Day was decided, preparations have soared as the people of Ijebu Ode are ready to host the crème of Nigerian social establishment coming in to honour one of their own, Osifeso. And being a very gregarious person, folks have made a conservative estimate of who will be attending the ceremony.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .