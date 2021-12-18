Anyone who knows anything about social and corporate life would understand the significance of the end of a year in a society. Topmost is the recap and recognition for one’s achievements and contributions. Though this, essentially, has become a tradition by now, it is an honour conferred on fewer individuals. Among the few that is wrapping off this year with a royal recognition is the popular Lagos businessman and construction giant, Otunba Lekan Osifeso.

On Wednesday December 15, the whole of Ijebuland heaved with excitement and jubilation when Osifeso was bestowed with two of the Ijebuland prestigious chieftaincy titles of Olotu Olowa and Madasa of Ijebuland by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona. As Chairman of Retro Group of companies, Osifeso has cast his shadow across the horizon of the construction industry in Nigeria. He is also noted to have a special place reserved in his heart for his Ijebu roots. Thus, it was understandable the effort of the Awujale to confer on him those two prestigious traditional titles. As expected, the affable people of Ijebu Ode played host to the crème of Nigerian social establishment who thronged the ancient city to felicitate with one of their own, Osifeso. And being a very gregarious person, the ceremony lived up to the billing with Fuji musician, K1 De Ultimate on the bandstand to serenade guests at the event.

