The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Solomon Lalong, has been commended for his lofty contributions in the development of golf in the country.

This commendation was made by the President, Nigerian Golf Federation (NGF) and OSR Golf, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe at the grand commissioning of the redesigned Green 18 holes course of the Rayfield Golf Club in Jos, Plateau State.

The NGF President revealed that prior to the realisation that the first golf course is older than Nigeria, the Jos Rayfield Golf course was speculated to have been established in 1935, adding that it was the discovery of the “August Burler Cup” that settled the matter once and for all and proved that the Rayfield Golf course in Jos is indeed the oldest golf in the country and perhaps the entire west African region.

Otunba Runsewe pointed out that the establishment of the Rayfield Golf Club led to the off-short of other notable golf courses in the Plateau and in other surrounding states

Runsewe, while commending Governor Lalong for building a formidable golf synergy in Nigeria, thanked the executive members of the club and the organising committee for the successful hosting of the week long tournament.