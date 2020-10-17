Earning honours and accolades seems to have become Otunba Adeyemi Saheed Lawal’s second nature. This is on an account of the Seagle Group boss’ business exploits and philanthropic gestures to his immediate community. With scores of chieftaincy titles and awards in his kitty, the businessman, once again, set to be recognized with another top honour: this time by Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, CFR, the Alake of Egbaland. The Ogun State first class monarch will be conferring on Otunba Lawal the prestigious chieftaincy title of Ekerin Bobagunwa of Egbaland. His conferment is in recognition of his invaluable services to Egbaland and Nigeria in general, most especially during the lockdown period occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spotlight gathered that Otunba Lawal was recorded to have feted over 5000 people in Egbaland during the lockdown, aside those he simultaneously gave palliatives in other areas. The chieftaincy title by the Alake is just to show appreciation to the amiable businessman and philanthropist. His installation as the Ekerin Bobagunwa of Egbaland has been fixed for November 21, 2020, at the Alake’s Palace in Abeokuta, Ogun State. As a man of the people; Otunba Lawal is already preparing to host scores of his friends and associates expected to join him in the celebration. Indeed, preparations are said to be in full gear to make the day a red-letter day and memorable. Otunba Lawal, as a real estate mogul has his signature stamped all over Oniru Estate in Victoria Island, Lagos. He floated his real estate company, Seagle Property in 2007, after a stint as a banker —he had over 18 years of meritorious commercial banking experience in Corporate and Project Finance. He left the banking industry in 2005 as a Regional Manager to set up his flagship company, Eagleways Investment Group, which is now the umbrella body of all his companies.