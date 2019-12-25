Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Minister of State Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva and the Governor- Elect of Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon have tasked security agencies to unmask those behind the attack on the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The duo speaking separately condemned the incident and said the perpetrators should be swiftly brought to book.

Sylva in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media and Public Affairs, Julius Bokuru said the attack on Jonathan was “not just an attack on an elder Statesman but an attack on the fabrics of our compassion as a people.”

According to him it is regrettable that “this sore occurrence has happened on the eve of Christmas which is seen as the high point of sacrifice, love and selfless giving.”

“This, very sadly, scores a new low for the politics of Bayelsa State and, Chief Sylva, unequivocally condemns this deeply disturbing attack. This attack reveals how negative emotional investment in politics has continued to drag people to the far edges of desperation, cynicism and total disregard for human life” the statement said.

Lyon in an interview with journalist in Yenagoa while commiserating with the Nigerian Army over the loss of its officer described the attack as “barbaric, inhuman and senseless.”

He commended the soldiers on guard for repelling the attack that would have caused a major setback for the country and the state in particular in this yuletide period.

Chief Lyon who thanked Bayelsans for their calmness, peaceful disposition, and continued love for the former President also commended the good people of Otuoke for their unity despite the attack on their land.

The Governor-elect also used the medium to commended Jonathan for his simple lifestyle which is worthy of emulation, adding that the loyalty and selfless service of the former President to the country and beyond is quiet unique.