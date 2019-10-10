The Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation (a non-governmental organisation) and a Turkish non-governmental organisation based in Nigeria, UFUK Dialogue, have kickstarted moves to seal a collaborative partnership aimed at providing empowerment, promoting peace and national coexistence among Nigerians.

In a meeting in Abuja, the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation which recently concluded expressed optimism that the partnership would be beneficial to the less privileged when finalised.

Vice President of UFUK, Emrah IIgen, said the Foundation was focused on promoting peace and education in the country. He listed ignorance, poverty and disunity as the major problem confronting Nigeria stating the foundation was doing all it could to end the problems.

“We have schools in Yobe, Maiduguri, Kaduna and Kano. We also have schools in almost five states and a total of 16 schools, both primary and secondary school.

“We are encouraging people to be good persons, not a good Christian or Muslim; the aim is for the persons to be beneficial to his or her country because when we talk about decline in moral values like cheating, corruption and others, you realise that there is no religion that accepts any one of these.”

Mr. Kenneth Udeh, who represented OUK Foundation at the meeting highlighted the activities of the foundation in the areas of promoting peace and empowerment.

Present at the meeting were Mrs. Ugochi Okoroafor, assistant secretary of OUK foundation and Sumeyye Gul Ari, coordinator, Women Platform of the UFUK Dialogue Foundation.