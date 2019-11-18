Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and other members of the Senate were among dignitaries at the University of Maiduguri’s alumni maiden end-of-year dinner, awards night held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Friday.

It had in attendance governors, ministers, permanent secretaries and a host of other personalities.

The climax was when the organisers reeled out the achievements of Senator Kalu as Abia governor to the admiration of guests. Notably achievements mentioned was Dr. Kalu’s role in leading Enyimba Football Club of Aba to become two-time African Champions winners, a record which has remained unbroken.

Guests were also thrilled when it was revealed that Kalu and Lawan shared the same room as students in the University over 30 years ago.

The event was organised to honour accomplished members of the university’s alumni, among them, governors Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa; Babagana Unara Zulum of Borno and Abdulkadiri Mohammed of Bauchi, as well as Mele Koloa, GMD/CEO NNPC and Alhaji Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice.