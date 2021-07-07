Founder, Sonaira Business World, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, has said the alias “Jack of Most Trade” the conglomerate is often called, is informed by the giant strides recorded thus far in critical sectors of the nation’s economy.

Ovuehor, who pulled her self by the bootstraps is a self-made business tycoon and is currently a postgraduate student of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

Originally from Imo state, she incorporated Sonaira Business World in 2017 even as the conglomerate has diversified into many business ventures including production and marketing of natural skincare products, human hair importation and supply, production, sales and supply of adult and children’s clothing, and sales of adult pleasure toys among others.

That’s not all! According to business magnate, Sonaira Business World directly runs a real estate arm, with sole interest in sale and development of housing projects, real estate consultancy and an haulage wing, with proven competence courier and logistics to any part of the world.

Since its foundation, Sonaira Business World has earned accolades in the areas of mentorship, provision of job opportunities for students, fresh graduates , and mothers to mention a few.

In an interface with journalists at the headquarters of her business world recently, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor noted that the sweetness of today was not without some hassles, as she went down memory lane to narrate the setbacks she encountered in the course of her journey to stardom.

“We started with skeletal services in 2015 but started fully in 2017.Sonaira Business World has experienced enormous challenges-theft, fire incidence, and other setbacks that I can’t begin to name here.

“Despite these setbacks, Sonaira Business World has never stopped conquering and overcoming the negative storms that life and the business climate have thrown at us. We can beat our chest to boldly say that our clientele base is strong and keeps growing everyday.This is the reason we regard our clients as family”, she said with a glint of satisfaction.

While noting that Sonaira Business World was borne out of genuine desire to make a difference, Ovuehor she’s never in self denial of the reality that succeeding in business especially in Nigeria comes with a stubborn determination to squeeze water out of stone.

While recalling that the first challenge that confronted Sonaira Business World was gaining customers’ trust, she noted that it was finally overcome with focus and determination.

“It (gaining customers’ trust) was major problem and it was so evident a we started as an online store. We also had challenges that hinged on getting reliable logistics companies to carry out our shipping and courier operations around the world”.

While admitting that the Nigerian economic climate is fraught with existential bottlenecks, the CEO of Sonaira Business World said, “We agree that Nigeria is extremely tough for business ventures due to her depreciating economy. Nevertheless, we’ve imbibed an optimistic culture at Sonaira Business World.

“Our eyes are placed on the future because it’s better to look forward than backward. This spirit and vision have kept us moving on through the toughest times”, she maintained.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.