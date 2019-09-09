Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to improved economy and development that would make it difficult for the opposition to contest future elections.

He said his government will sustain the foundation of good governance which the progressives had laid in the state through the implementation of people-oriented policies and programmes that would continue to make life meaningful for the people.

The governor stated this, at the weekend, during a celebratory banquet reception organised in his honour and for the former governor, Rauf Aregbesola, at the Government House, Osogbo, the state capital.

Oyetola also said his administration would channel the state’s resources to areas that would impact positively on people’s lives and set the state on the path of socio-economic, political and infrastructure development.

While eulogising Aregbesola for leaving behind good legacies, the governor described his emergence at the poll and victory at the court as divine, despite the challenges and oppositions.

The governor, however, commended the people for their continued support, especially during the trying periods.

“I am extremely elated to be honoured today alongside my predecessor who is now the minister of Interior. This is another great thing in the history of our state,” he said.