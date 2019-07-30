Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has assured of qualitative education and a healthy learning environment for students and management of Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri.

The governor, who was conducted round the facilities of the institution, also directed the constitution of a team of Environment Transformation Commission (ENTRACO), for the university to ensure a clean environment.

The governor disclosed these when he paid an unscheduled visit to the university, yesterday, where he also lamented the menace of flooding in the campus and the Owerri capital city.

Addressing the school management and thousands of jubilant students, he tasked them on the need to continue to be patriotic and never to give up on the state, adding, that his administration was committed to rebuilding the state and restoring her lost glory.

“I have come for an assessment of the university, to see the state of infrastructure and facilities. My attention has been drawn to the menace of flood within the campus, which I consider a huge threat. I have gone round and seen some buildings submerged by flood.

“We will arrest the problem of flooding here and in Owerri in general. To this effect, I have directed the vice chancellor, to set up a team of engineers in the university to identify the root cause so as to tackle the issue,” the governor said.

He pointed out that he has personally seen some defects in some projects within the campus. He identified some key technical issues that were life threatening in some of the projects being carried out, with a promise that a professional team from the government would be assigned to look into the defaults.

On the complaints made by the students over illegal levies and extortion by lecturers, the governor set up a committee headed by Prof. Jude Njoku with Prof. Viola Onwuliri and four other students to report back to him.

Ihedioha promised to return to the school to address the issues after the committee must have submitted their report and admonished the students to remain focused, so as to be good ambassadors of the state.