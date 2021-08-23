From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Market men and women in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday assured of their readiness to support the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola beyond 2022.

They described Oyetola’s performance as top-notch and unprecedented.

The traders mostly from Oroki market of Akindeko/Alekuwodo, Osogbo, stated this during an engagement meeting with Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye at the Centre for Civic Engagement.

Led by the Iyaloja, Chief Mrs. Sidikat Abidoye, they described Oyetola as a man of repute whose unique leadership style and inclusive governance have had meaningful and positive impacts on the lives of all and sundry in the state.

“Our support for Oyetola is not partisan-based, but premised on his personality and monumental achievements at the helm of affairs which are endearing and must be acknowledged by all right-thinking individuals who understand the rudiment of good governance. It is crystal clear that Oyetola has demonstrated an uncommon sense of duty and patriotism in contributing to the well-being of the people, especially the implementation of populist programs such as Civic Engagement and series of people-oriented policies as well as infrastructural development in the state.

The market leader further reechoed their support for the government, promising that their allegiance to Oyetola’s administration would not for any reason be wavered.