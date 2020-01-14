Anambra Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, has said recent investments in fire fighting infrastructure and personnel was beginning to yield positive results.

Adinuba in a statement, yesterday, urged states and the Federal Government to learn from the experience of Anambra in fighting fire outbreaks in a modern and effective way.

Adinuba spoke against the backdrop of series of fire outbreaks in the country, including the recent incident in Old Automobile Spare Parts Market in Obosi, Idemili Local Government Area at the weekend which affected 12 lock-up shops.

“Following the fuel tanker accident of Wednesday, October 3, 2019, on the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway which resulted in the destruction of some assets in Onitsha and even loss of life, the state government decided to reorganise the fire service.

It increased the professional hazard allowance of firemen from a mere N10 a month to N10,000 per month,provided a number of fire trucks and an additional 40 vehicles last month to the service, and appointed a highly respected military officer, Air Vice Marshall Ben Chiobi, as managing director of the fire service,” Adinuba said.

According to him, the recent fire outbreak at Obosi spare parts market could have been more disastrous but for the new approach and timely intervention of key agencies like the Police and Anambra Fire Service.