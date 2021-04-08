From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Baba Alkali formally assumed office as 21st indigenous Inspector General of Police (IGP), yesterday, with a promise to meet the yearnings of Nigerians for a policing system that will not only assure them of their safety, but treat them with civility holding their human rights sacred.

He also promised to provide professional and responsive leadership to meet the demands of Nigerians even as he appealed for a change of mind set about the police.

Former IGP, Mohammed Adamu, handed over to Baba at a ceremony in Abuja, yesterday, following his appointment in acting capacity by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

Speaking after the ceremony, Baba said the police had tried its best in securing the country, but that their best was not good enough.

“You will see improvement on where my predecessor has left. I came in at a very challenging time; I know it,I recognise it, and I will work on how to improve from where my predecessor left. I have been a member of the management team. We have tried to do our best, but it’s not enough. There is room for improvement. Nigerians should expect improvement on the security situation. And Nigerians should also collaborate and cooperate with us. With all the inadequacies we have, we still require everybody to be part of policing in this country.”

He acknowledged that his appointment came at a time the country was experiencing security threats as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, secessionist agitation and organised crimes.