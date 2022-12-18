From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure, has cried out for the safety of the leaders, candidates, and members of the party over the incessant killing, assaults, and harassment of its supporters.

He described the attacks as too many and worrisome, adding that his request for police protection had been largely snubbed even when leaders and candidates of other political parties moved around with a detachment of police aides and escorts.

In a statement yesterday, the LP chairman who is saddened over the death of another candidate of the party, Christopher Elehu in the hands of gunmen the suspected hired killers on Friday, recalled the recent killing of the Women Leader of the party in Kaduna State of which no one had been charged to court two months after.

The late Elehu was the LP candidate for the Onuimo constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly. The gunmen were said to have also set Eluhu’s country home ablaze and destroyed his property after killing him.

According to the party’s chairman, “the increased attack on Labour Party members and faithful is now alarming.

Just a few weeks ago, our women leader in Kaura, Kaduna State, was murdered in cold blood with the husband sustaining injuries and still in the hospital. About six weeks ago, the senatorial candidate of our party in Ebonyi State was kidnapped after the police took responsibility for his arrest. This was after days of his incarceration; he is now released without any charges.

His words: “The billboards of all our candidates across the country are being pulled down and destroyed. There are a series of attacks on the party members and leaders across the country, and the mother of it all is the murder of this our candidate in Imo State.

“We are using this opportunity to call on Mr. President, security agencies, especially the police and DSS to protect Labour Party, its leaders and members.

“Election is not a do-or-die matter. The government must ensure that a level playing field is created for all political parties, both those in power and those out of power. Chief Obafemi Awolowo of the blessed memory once said: ‘Opposition is the soul of democracy.

If there is no opposition then of course, there is no democracy.’ Therefore government in power must not only protect those in government but also opposition party members.

“As at today, a lot of our candidates have no police protection, even me as the National Chairman, all my application to have police that was approved, yet none has been drafted to me. As the chairman of one of the most popular political parties, I still do not have security assigned to me. Our officers are exposed; our members are exposed and with the high level of insecurity now; we have become very vulnerable.

“So we are calling on the President to use his good offices as well as security agencies to secure Labour Party, all its candidates, party members and supporters so that we can have a hitch-free election.

“This is important because with the series of attack on the Labour Party members, it shows that there might never be a hitch-free election. It is a serious threat to democracy. Democracy offers the citizens the opportunity to make choices and vote for candidates of their choice, so when they are been harassed, their leaders being killed, viable contestants being killed, including their supporters, it means that democracy is under threat.

“Those in government swore to uphold the constitution, I, therefore, call on those in government to provide security across, so that our democracy will not be in jeopardy. It would not be in the interest of anyone, particularly those who will be in government tomorrow to allow the democracy to be threatened.”