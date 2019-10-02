Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has noted that despite her challenges, Nigeria has achieved a lot.

While noting that the country’s challenges ought to catapult it to greatness, the Senate President said what is however required is determination of the leadership and the followership. Lawan spoke to State House Correspondents at the event to mark the nation’s 59th independence anniversary at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him: “Nigeria at 59 has achieved a lot but we also have some challenges. This is the way nations evolve normally. While we have achieved so much, we have some challenges which we can surmount. What is required of us is determination of the leadership and the followership in this country.

“Nigerians are very determined and loyal people. Therefore, these challenges should catapult us into our nation’s development. We should never despair. We have the wherewhital to resolve our issues. I also believe that the nation at 59 has come a long way in terms of the unity we have been able to achieve. Some countries have gone through more serious issues that disunited them but Nigeria has remained a country that sometimes people may feel bad about certain things, but everybody believes that Nigeria should remain a united and one country. That is what it should be, but for us to enjoy our country, we have to take our country to the next level.”

He assured that the ninth Assembly was prepared to ensure the economic viability of the country through good legislation.

Lawan said: “Therefore the NASS particularly where we are is prepared to ensure that we come and give very good legislations that will ensure that the economy is better; that the security of the country improves; that at the end of the day we should be able to achieve those laudable objectives and goals of our founding fathers and present leadership of the country.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, when asked if Nigeria’s independence worth celebrating, responded: “Absolutely. Every year of existence is worth celebrating. Nigeria is 59 years today; other countries, not as old as 59, they celebrate. Other countries are 200 years and they are celebrating. Every year is worth celebrating and we have come a long way. It is not Uhuru yet; we are not there yet, but it is a slow and steady progress. We will get there.”

On what Nigerians should expect as the nation moves towards 60 years, the Speaker said: “I believe our achievements at that time will be landmark too. We have another year to go. Budget is being presented very soon. What happens between now and 60, and I believe a lot will happen, will determine the level of celebration. But as I said, don’t forget, every year is worth celebrating in one’s life.”

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said to still be one united country despite the various challenges and conflicts calls for celebration.

“When we compare with countries that have sustained democracy for 200 years, ours is just 59. We have had major conflicts even within those 59 years, but to still be one solid, indivisible country today is a thing we as Nigerians should rejoice over. So, I believe we have every course to celebrate that God has truly been faithful to us as a nation and as a people.

“Yes, we acknowledge challenges, but going forward in our attitude, like the President said this morning, the change must begin with each and every one of us. In our various spheres of influence and endeavours we must begin to change our attitude, our ways of doing things; become lawful citizens, not lawless citizens and we will begin to see God work in our nation to cause a change.”

On security he said: “It is a collective responsibility. I am very much involved in some of these new platforms that are being created to ensure that we have sustainable security in this country. Lets take the issue of community policing. What that means is that the community itself has responsibility to police the community.

“Let’s not forget, in those days, in the early 60s, we had those kinds of responsibilities. We had strata of responsibilities and authority. Nobody could come into a particular community and get a rented compound until it is cleared by the ward head or the man that had traditional authority over that area.

“We have neglected those things because we have adopted a system of government that only acknowledges the local government, the state government and the federal government.

“Those traditional institutions that were used for the purpose of policing the communities, collation of information and security data, we must revive them to ensure that each and everyone of us has a duty, first, their personal safety and security, then that of the community and the nation in its entirety.”