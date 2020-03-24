Contrary to widespread misconceptions about its operations, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that its charges are not the highest tariffs around the West African coast.

A statement issued by NPA’s General Manager forStrategic Communications, Jato Adams, said that in May 2019, Messers Crown Agents, commissioned by the Authority with the support of UK Aid produced the result of an assessment which revealed that it was cheaper to berth general and container vessels in Nigerian ports than it is in Ghana and Togo.

The statement read in part: “Specifically while it costs $94,567.63 VAT inclusive to berth a general cargo vessel with GRT of 26,770, LOA at 196m and cargo of 14,100 MT in Nigerian ports for instance, ports in Ghana and Togo charge $217,879.07 and $120, 357.58 exclusive of VAT for the same types of cargo respectively.

“Similarly, while the Authority charges $108, 806.90 VAT inclusive on a container vessel with 39,906 GRT, LOA of 261m carrying 172×20” and 139×40” containers, ports in Ghana and Togo charge $117,906.58 and $128,406.94 exclusive of VAT respectively.

The Authority would also want to reiterate that apart from towage dues, which were reviewed to cover the cost of providing the service in 2015, its tariffs have remained the same since 1993.

Meanwhile, the management of NPA has issued a 14 day stay at home notice to workers of some of its departments and divisions. In a circular released by the Authority, explained that essential departments like Marine and Operations, Health, Safety and Environment , Security and Finance have also been advised to maintain their respective duty posts.

NPA said: ”Following the current Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19), the under-listed non-essential Divisions/Departments are hereby directed to stay away from duty for 14 days.

“Members of staff are advised to be conscious of their health and safety by adhering to the preventive measures put in place by the Medical Division of the Authority and other relevant government agencies.”