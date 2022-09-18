From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Fulani community in Kwara South under the umbrella of All Joint Fulani Political Association has organized a special prayer session for all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kwara.

Members of the group who declared their support for the PDP and its candidates, said the party remains the best option as the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has failed and disappointed the people, both in Kwara and the national level.

The group believes the APC government had done enough to damage the unity, security and economy of the country.

“With the damage the APC has done to the country, we regret our decision in 2019 to support the party both in Kwara and Nigeria by extension. This is why we are declaring our support for the PDP and praying for the success of its candidates in the forthcoming general elections,” the leader of the group said.

The group prayed for the success of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Kwara PDP gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi, Kwara South Senatorial Candidate, Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, House of Representatives Candidates, Hassan Oyeleke, Dare Bankole, state assembly candidates and all the other PDP candidates across Kwara.

Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi appreciated the Fulani community, assured them of inclusiveness, transparent and people oriented government. Alhaji Yaman was represented at the event by Captain Nasir Muhammed.

Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim in his goodwill message, appreciated the Fulani community for their support and prayer. He reiterated that the choice of Yaman is the best for Kwara. “Our choice of Yaman is for the interest of Kwara and her people,” said the senator.

The PDP Kwara South senatorial Chairman, Com. Bisi Fakayode also showed gratitude to the entire people of Kwara South for deeming it fit to reject the failed APC and their candidate in the coming elections. Assured them of better representation and governance under PDP government.

The prayer session was held at the senatorial Campaign Office of Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, located in Omupo, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Present at the prayer session were PDP House of Representative Candidate for Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun, Hassan Oyeleke, and the representative of his counterpart for Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero, Dare Bankole, State House of Assembly Candidates among other PDP elders, stalwarts, women and youth groups.