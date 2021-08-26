From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has attributed the massive investment in the state economy by local and foreign investors worth millions of dollars to the collaboration of his administration with development partners.

The Governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, at the first edition of Ekiti Civic Engagement with various interest groups in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, said he was always in pursuit of development partners to lift the state economy in defiance of the global financial challenges.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the forum was put in place by the Fayemi Administration to give account to citizens on policies, ongoing and completed projects and receive feedback from the grassroots.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Biodun Omoleye, disclosed that the Ekiti Civic Engagement would be taken to all local government areas in the state as a mark of the administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, probity, transparency and accountability to the people.

Some of the projects facilitated by government’s partnership with development partners include the resuscitated Ikun Dairy Farm, Rice Mills in Ado Ekiti, Cassava Processing Plants in Oke Ako-Irele axis, rehabilitation of major dams, construction of interstate roads, ongoing Agro Cargo Airport, among others.

It was also an opportunity to shed light on various empowerment programmes and other human capital development initiatives given to the various segments of the populace in Ekiti like artisans, women, youths, owners of small scale businesses, farmers and the aged.

The Governor pointed out that the airport project would be completed before the expiration of the tenure of his administration assuring that measures had been put in place to ensure that no ongoing project would be abandoned or left undone.

Fayemi told the gathering that the College of Agriculture and Technology in Isan Ekiti had been upgraded to Polytechnic status to further drive agribusiness, make agriculture more attractive to the youths and boost food security in the state.

He said : “There is need for us to always reach out to development partners and that is why we go out and attract them to the state to assist us in our developmental strides and we are already seeing the results.

“Our partnership with development partners at a time we are facing financial challenges in our country and in other parts of the state had resulted in investment in the key sectors of the state economy and infrastructure development.

“This also helped us to fund projects like Ilupeju-Ire-Igbemo-Ijan Road, Oye-Ayede-Iye-Ikun Road, Aramoko-Erijiyan Road, Agbado-Ode-Isinbode-Omuo Road and the Ekiti Airport project which will assist our investment drive and create more jobs.”

He noted that the interface became necessary to let the people know what the government is doing and to track the extent to which the five-pillar agenda of his administration has been implemented to their benefit.

The Governor also charged the people to be more security-conscious and always report suspicious individuals and activities to security agencies and traditional rulers to complement government efforts to make the state safe for living and legitimate businesses.

The Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, who was represented by the Asha of Ado Ekiti, Chief Kayode Ogunleye, lauded the initiative and achievements so far recorded by the Fayemi Administration.

The traditional ruler commended the government for the creation of new Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Ado Ekiti which he noted would bring governance and development nearer to the people.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Enlightenment and Engagement, Mrs. Tosin Ajisafe-Aluko, said the forum was a communication strategy in community engagement, urging more cooperation with the government.

Some government officials who addressed the gathering on the achievements recorded in their ministries included Commissioners for Education, Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye; Arts, Culture and Tourism, Prof. Ojo Bakare; Agriculture, Dr. Olabode Adetoyi; Women Affairs, Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade and Director General Medium Enterprises Development Agency, Otunba Kayode Fasae.

Representatives of interest groups like market women, transport unions, community leaders, artisans, professional associations were given opportunities to speak on the policies, programmes and projects of the administration.