By Maduka Nweke

The federal government has maintained it resolves to complete the Federal Capital City project renewal. Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has restated the administration’s commitment towards initiating and completing urban renewal projects in the territory.

Aliyu gave the assurance in a statement issued by the Coordinator of the FCT Satellite Town Development Department (STDD), Mr Francis Ogwuegbu, recently in Abuja. The Minister said that the ongoing Infrastructure development under the supervision of STDD, at Wassa village, was part of urban renewal drive of the FCT Administration (FCTA).

She stated that the completion of various road projects at the satellite towns would further push development in the areas and end the hardship farmers and motorists experience in transporting goods to other parts of the territory.The minister had during an inspection tour on the Wassa Affordable Housing and Resettlement Sites, expressed satisfaction at the pace of work at the sites.

She said that the FCT Administration had resolved to step up efforts towards improving the lives of inhabitants of the satellite communities.

The Minister noted that the successful completion of all the projects would be a giant leap in furtherance of the fulfillment of the the FCTA’s mandate of building new satellite communities. Aliyu encouraged the contractors handling the projects to continue in their consistent strides of delivering good and quality work. She assured residents that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, would continue to ensure diligent and result-oriented contractors received the government’s support in the execution of projects.

She commended Buhari for the ongoing landmark projects in the FCT, adding that they were redefining the FCT landscape. “These will arrest the traffic gridlock at the satellite towns into the city centre.” Aliyu further reiterated that the administration was not relenting in developing the satellite towns, and turning them to modern and model cities.