Nigeria’s digital solutions provider, Globacom, has announced the commencement of pre-paid roaming, data roaming and 4G LTE services in China and the United Arab Emirates. The announcement was contained in a statement released from its head office in Lagos.

According to Globacom, this new service is part of the brand’s effort to continuously enrich the experience of subscribers on its network. “The commencement of the services in these countries is a continuation of our foray into different strategic locations across the world where Glo services can be enjoyed by our customers. “It further went on to say.

With this announcement, China and United Arab Emirates join other countries where Glo customers can enjoy its prepaid and postpaid services. The rest include United Kingdom, Finland, Spain, Serbia, Sweden, Norway, Russia, Holland, France, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, Denmark and other parts of Europe. Others in the American region include Brazil, United States, Bolivia, Cayman and Grenada, Chile, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and Paraguay.

In Africa, Glo postpaid services are available in Cape Verde, Cote d’ Ivoire, Benin Republic, Congo DR, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Gabon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Gambia, Mali, Niger Republic and several other destinations on the continent.

The Glo postpaid services are also available in Afghanistan, Bahrain, Lebanon, Bangladesh, China, Hongkong, India, Indonesia, Macau, Singapore and South Korea. Others are Mongolia, Myanmar, Maldives, Philippines, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan and Vietnam.

