Abiodun Omoniyi, managing director/CEO, VDT Communications Limited, has said that the company’s vision is to provide world-class service to its customers, noting that customers were at the centre of their business.

Speaking at the official launch of its retail data network – 4G LTE Advanced service into the market, Omoniyi said that they will provide top-notch services that will usher in freedom to its customers in their houses and work place.

VDT LTE Advanced is leveraging on the Bitflux network it painstakingly and deliberately built from the scratch to provide premium quality 4G broadband experience in the country.

The MD/CEO of VDT Communications explained that their aim is to be at the forefront of championing the incoming revolution in the broadband services ecosystem.

He noted that the revolution will affect many sectors in the economy spanning from video streaming to financial services and into auto cars.

Omoniyi added that the revolution would usher many good things in the economy but that there must be a good platform to provide adequate connectivity before we could derive the benefits of the revolution.

Giving an insight on how the device works, Femi Babatunde, retail marketing manager, VDT Communications, said that what they are preaching is to bridge the gaps that exist in the market due to poor quality networks, poor customer service and inadequate support service.

He noted that with VDT’s 4G LTE Advanced Data Service all these yawning gaps will be filled with superior network quality, top-notch network performance and proactive customer and support services.

He added that the future will be heavily powered by access to data and that they are out to bridge the gaps that existed in the market.