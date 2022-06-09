The National Identity Management Commission has reassured Nigerians that its database remained intact and impenetrable and no NIN records are missing.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, NIMC, Kayode Adegoke in Abuja.

Reacting to a publication that NIMC lost 7.9 million NIN records of Nigerians, the commission said the write up was deceptive and misleading.

“The statement Management of NIMC assures Nigerians that the database remains intact and impenetrable and no NIN records is missing.

“The NIN is an 11-digit unique number.

” We therefore urge Nigerians to ignore the said report, which is the product of the writer’s infantile imagination. (NAN)