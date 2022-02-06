Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday said the reforms made by his administration in the education sector were not in any way targeted at anyone.

He said the reforms were aimed at setting the right direction for education in line with the desires and aspirations of the people, including the restoration of the 6-3-3-4 system, which is in conformity with the National Policy on Education.

Oyetola reiterated that education remains the backbone of his administration’s development agenda, hence the prompt intervention that had ensured the provision of quality, affordable, equitable and functional education across all the sectors of the state.

This is even as the old students of Ilesa Grammar School applauded the governor for his rare courage and boldness to reverse some of the education policies considered inimical to the tenets and principles of state and national education policy.

Governor Oyetola spoke at the inauguration of the newly renovated block of six classrooms in Ilesa Grammar School, Ilesa.

Renovation was undertaken and funded by the 1966-1970 set of Ilesa Grammar School as part of their social responsibility and community service to mark the 50th anniversary of their graduation from the citadel of learning.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Governor Oyetola said the decision to review some extant policies in the education sector was in response to the demands of Osun people and relevant stakeholders, including the old students’ association of Ilesa Grammar School, that not only expressed their reservation for what was done in the past, but even took the government to court.