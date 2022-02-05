From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has said that his administration’s reforms in the education sector are not in any way targeted at anyone.

He said the reforms were aimed at setting the right direction for education in line with the desires and aspirations of the people, including the restoration of the 6-3-3-4 system which conforms with the National Policy on Education.

Governor Oyetola reiterated that education remains the backbone of his Administration’s Development Agenda, hence the prompt intervention that had ensured the provision of quality, affordable, equitable and functional education across all the sectors of the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly-renovated block of six classrooms in Ilesa Grammar School, Ilesa, on Saturday, the governor said the decision to review some extant policies in the education sector was in response to the demands of Osun people and relevant stakeholders, including old students’ association of Ilesa Grammar School, that not only expressed their reservation for what was done in the past but even took the government to court.

He said the decision was taken having painstakingly assessed the popular demands of individuals and critical stakeholders who also kicked against the merger of schools and change of uniforms.

The newly-renovated block of six classrooms was undertaken and funded by the 1966-1970 set of Ilesa Grammar School as part of their social responsibility and community service to mark the 50th anniversary of their graduation from the citadel of learning.

The old students of Ilesa Grammar School applauded the Governor for his rare courage and boldness to reverse some of the education policies considered inimical to the tenets and principles of state and national education policy.

‘Rest assured that our government is ready to partner with groups or organisations to boost the all-around development of our state.

‘As I have always reiterated, education is the backbone of our administration’s Development Agenda. We are therefore committed to the provision of quality, affordable, equitable and functional education.

‘This initiative is based on our conviction that Osun children are our greatest asset and resource, hence the need to give them a solid foundation that will birth a bright and rewarding future for them,’ Oyetola added.

Earlier in her remarks, the Chairman, 1966-1970 set of Ilesa Grammar School Old Students Association, Alhaja Nusirat Bakare, lauded Governor Oyetola for allowing reason to prevail and for restoring the glory, grace, honour and foremost position of Ilesa Grammar School in the annals of education in the state.

‘It is on record that we challenged the change of the name of the school by the previous administration in court. There was a strained relationship between the then government, under Governor Rauf Aregbesola, and Ilesa Grammar School. To the glory of God, the coming to power of the Administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola changed the story for good.