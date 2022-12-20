Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has faulted the exclusion of its members from the recently held education summit organised by the Office of the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

SSANU described the act as disrespectful and a recipe for instability in the university system.

It also flayed the Federal Government for failing to arrest food inflation in the country.

It stated this in a communique signed by the union’s President, Mohammed Ibrahim, after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the University of Calabar, recently.

“NEC in session observes with serious concern the ill-advised decision of the speaker of House of Representatives on its refusal to invite SSANU, a distinguished union and undeniably major and critical stakeholder in the university system to the recently held education summit organised by the Office of the Speaker, Federal House of Representatives. This action is not only disrespectful, it is a recipe for instability in the university system. Consequently, NEC resolved that the resolutions reached at that summit are a nullity and stands rejected by SSANU since there was no input from her.

“NEC in session observes with serious concern the inflationary trend in our nation where the purchasing power of the naira has been drastically reduced so much that every good in the market has been taken over by galloping inflation leaving many Nigerians groaning in abject poverty. NEC, therefore, calls on government to re-gig its economic policies with a view to checking this hyperinflation to allow the poor and low income earners survive this untold hardship.”

The senior non-teaching staff also lamented the nonchalant and detached attitude of the Federal Government towards the long standing issue of renegotiating its 2009 agreement with the union.

“Renegotiation of the agreement is overdue by 12 years. This is against the statutory three years agreed for periodic review. It is most disheartening and appalling the way the Federal Government is handling the issue. We are seriously disturbed by government’s reluctance, despite SSANU’s readiness in ensuring this matter is urgently concluded. Since the Nimi D. Brigg’s Committee was constituted, SSANU has earnestly offered itself for the renegotiation process. NEC, therefore, demands the immediate resumption and conclusion of this exercise without any further delay as the content of the current agreement has been eroded by the harsh economic situation occasioned by hyperinflation and its effect on workers,” the union said.

They also said the plethora of problems associated with the IPPIS payment platform has left many SSANU members devastated because of the recurrent disturbing haphazard salary payment, leaving many with inexplicable wages as monthly salaries.

SSANU expressed dismay over the delay in payment of arrears of the new national minimum wage to its members in some universities such as Federal University, Otuoke, Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Federal University, Dutsima, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi and Federal University, Gashua, Yobe among others.

It, therefore, urged the government to immediately conclude the payment of the arrears to its members in the aforementioned universities.