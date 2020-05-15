Okwe Obi, Abuja

Action Democratic Party (ADP), has reeled out its expectations from Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, advising him maintain a high sense of responsibility, tenacity which he is known for and not allow himself to be dragged into the murky waters of politics.

Gambari took over from the late Abba Kyari, who died last month in a private hospital in Lagos State after contracting Coronavirus.

ADP National Chairman, Yabaji Yusuf Sani, who stated this in a statement, yesterday, commended President Buhari for making informed choice.

Sani added that, “Gambari’s appointment is coming at a time when the Presidency is in dire need of a selfless Nigerian whose pedigree and nationalistic virtues will help in coordinating the activities of the political class, government functionaries and personal staff of Mr. President.”

He added that, “ADP is not unmindful of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari’s excellent credentials and landmark achievements in the public service, both as a scholar, policy maker, technocrat and diplomat, some of his experiences which the hitherto incoherent policy direction of the government will be put task especially as the nation battles with the twin evils of Covid 19 pandemic and dramatic crash of Oil price with its dire consequences on the security and welfare of Nigerians.

“The ADP will like to use this medium to congratulate Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on his new appointment as the Chief of Staff to the President. We implore him to maintain a high sense of responsibility, tenacity that he is known for, and not allow himself to be dragged into the murky Waters of politics especially as we approach 2023.

“Finally, as a credible alternative political party, ADP can only wish you a successful tenure of office and advise that you remain focused on instituting empathy and promoting sense of belonging by all Nigerians in PMB’s government.”