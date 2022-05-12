From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Global Youth Skills Acquisition and Poverty Eradication Organisation (GYSAPEO), has raised concern over the spate of insecurity and lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), stating that if not addressed, politicians would take advantage of the situation to induce the youth to truncate the exercise.

Chairman, GYSAPEO, Ozegbe Emmanuel, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, urged the Federal Government to accede to the demands of ASUU in order to put an end to the industrial action.

Emmanuel further charged the youth not not cave in to the antics of politicians by engaging in thuggery, but to protect their votes.

“Talking about ASUU strike, a country that does not care about education cannot grow.

“Even though we know that the ASUU issue started long before this administration, we want to appeal to the Federal Government to listen to ASUU so that they can go back to school before the election because most of the students are already preparing to graduate

“We appeal to the government to listen to ASUU’s demands with a view to suspending the strike to avoid bloodshed.

“The youths are looking for what to do and if someone comes to engage them, they will certainly agree.

“If the strike is not called off before election, these students at home as a result of the ASUU strike, will become willing tools for politicians to be used as thugs during the coming elections.

“Killing in Nigeria has become a daily occurrence, from elements whose postures continue to imperil our collective wellbeing as a nation. We cannot continue like this definitely.

“Election is now around the corner, but it will amount to self deceit, if we do not rein in this reign of terror on our land.

“As we know, election is very critical in determining who and who should lead us, so our participation and involvement are important so as to ensure the process and outcome reflect our collective aspirations,” he said.

He disclosed that the group has launched two schemes –‘You Alert’ and

‘My Mandate (M²), ‘I No Go Sell My Vote,’ targeted at sensitising the youth against vote buying and thuggery.

“GYSAPEO has planned a two pronged projects to address these two issues – insecurity and citizens participation in politics.

“First is the ‘You Alert’. This project essentially seeks to promote an understanding among Nigerians that the issue of security should not be left alone in the hands of the government and the security agents.

“It is our collective business to continuously works towards making the country free, safe and habitable to all.

“Our work is centered on engaging the citizens through town hall meetings, awareness campaigns, social media sensitization posts etc

“The second project, is ‘My Mandate (M²), ‘I NO GO SELL MY VOTE.’ As the slogan implies, this project aims at educating the citizens on their rights to vote during elections and resist the temptation to sell their votes to corrupt politicians.

“We also use the opportunity, to let the people know the importance of participation in elections to choose credible leaders, how this action greatly impact on our collective wellbeing as citizens of Nigeria.

“Through our ‘My Mandate’ project we also enjoin Nigerian youth to shun thuggery, and all manner of violence before, during and after election.

“They should refuse to allow overzealous politicians who want to cling power at all cost to use them as cannon fodder and instrument of disruptions to orchestrate violence during elections.

“Our resolve is to ensure Nigerians are better enlightened to know how critical their actions can influence political and security outcomes.”