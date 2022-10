Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said the unrelenting struggle for a new Nigeria is, among other reasons, to build a better nation where the girl child will be free and safe to live and thrive.

Obi made this known in his message to mark the International Day of the Girl Child 2022. He said education remained the most important investment in the life of the girl child, while restating his commitment to seeing that the nation’s education sector was well funded for the benefit of the people. “Educating the girl child remains critical to transforming our nation and reducing gender inequality. Regrettable, however, is that females school enrollment has remained poor in many parts of the country. It is reported that over 60% of the out-of-school children in Nigeria are females. We must, therefore, ensure that the girl child, no matter where she lives, gets access to good education as and when due,” Obi said.

Obi assured that he remains ever committed to his promise of building a more secure and productive Nigeria. He said that by so doing, the girl child will freely explore and be empowered to live her life to the fullest, while contributing positively to the growth and development of the nation.