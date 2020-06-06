Wife: I have been a sociable person, right from childhood. So when he came that day, I thought it was his usual coming to say hello to me. But by the time he said: ‘Bimbo, we have to get serious about this relationship’, I had left secondary school and was doing my thing. He said: ‘I have something to show you.’ I asked: ‘what is this?’ I was laughing but when he said ‘if you don’t take this ring today, it means you are having an affair,’ I said I was not having an affair. Then I accepted the ring. You see, the NTA (Nigerian Television Authority), Ibadan thing came about when one of the Irawos children got married and her husband happened to live in Ibadan. She said that it is only Bimbo that could follow her to Ibadan. I became like the bride’s child. They call it “Omo Iyawo.” Once you get married, someone would go with you to your matrimonial home. Someone came with me too when I got married. So, he (my husband-to-be) used to come to Ibadan every weekend. One of his friends lived there and, at times, he would spend the night with him. When he brought out the ring, I was laughing. But when I saw his face, I knew he was very serious. He said: ‘Aha! Bimbo, you don’t want to take the ring.’ I said, okay, let’s have the ring. At that time, I was presenting a very popular programme called Toko Taya, at NTA Ibadan.

The Lord knew the end from the beginning. When I was on that programme, I was very popular. Sometimes when my sister’s husband was not opportune to take me out and I happened to go by public transport, I would not be allowed to pay the fare because the drivers recognized me as the presenter of Toko Taya. I fell in love with the me- dia. But eventually I had to leave the place. I am saying this because of those that would always want to sleep with girls before they are allowed to get to the top of their careers. I thank God for my life. Maybe I wouldn’t have become a pastor today. I marvel at how many souls have come into the kingdom because of the fact that I am a pastor.