From Uche Usim, Abuja

Mr Gideon Egbuchulam, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EF Network Group, a multinational technology company and major global player in wireless/virtual technologies, broadband, cyber-security and e-commerce, can aptly be described as an industrialist determined to boost Nigeria’s economy using resources in the information technology ecosystem.

To this end, he has replicated several US technologies in Nigeria in his efforts to bolster the socio-economic health of Nigerians.

His latest offering is an e-commerce solutions directory targeting mainly Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), who are the major drivers of the economy.

Before that, his company introduced what has been termed the best phone anti-theft and anti-kidnapping application in the world called efphonetaxi.

The Imo State-born industrialist, in a recent exclusive chat with Daily Sun, urged Nigerians to expect more innovative products and solutions from his firm.

He speaks more about his firm and its product offerings.

e-commerce directory

We are aware the federal government is determined to deepen ICT space and boost the economy we are here to contribute our own quota.

We have, in the last six months, rolled out some innovative products aimed at providing solutions to a plethora of societal challenges and ultimately solving the unemployment nightmare.

First was efphonetaxi, licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to deploy internet nationwide and now this e-commerce directory (efcontact.com), which gives every registered business a mini-website to showcase all their products and services.

With efcontact.com, there is no need for MSMEs to waste money buying domain names in dollars, paying a webmaster to construct their website and electronically advertise their products and services. It’s actually targeted at low-income earners.

All the products and services of any registered business can be displayed on efcontact platform. A tiny company can look like a giant company using that efcontact. The platform is a new digital economy, whereby any business can post a summary of all of its products and services, address, phone, email or even prices. We do not touch or collect any cash payments from sales and services or shipping or delivering any products. We also do not take any percentage of users’ profit.

Our business is drawing traffic to businesses and connecting people for a business handshake. Whatever happens between a seller and buyer, service providers and clients or logistics, we are not involved. We only care for registered users to reach each other to do business and draw traffic to businesses; because the success of any business is a game of numbers. One cannot compare a business receiving 100 customers daily to one receiving five.

The new e-commerce directory has come to change the way Nigerians will shop and find service providers, professional services, artisans, products, sellers and government contacts.

Users are required to register online before using the platform.

Once a user registers and downloads the app into his/her handset or computer, all registered users and services are available to that person.

When a person registers, he or she gets a dashboard displaying everything the person needs and from that dashboard, the user can advertise by displaying his/her products, services, prices, email, social media handles and contact details. The user can change the displayed products and services on a weekly, daily or hourly basis, as he/she pleases.

When a user receives an inquiry, it will display on the dashboard like an email (inbox). Our app is coming out soon.

efphonetaxi

It is a unique anti-theft, anti-kidnap app which was introduced into the Nigerian market on October 20, 2020. It is designed to protect phone owners against phone theft, resale of stolen smartphones, help retrieve and send the user’s stored contents (data) to the user’s email. It also locks the phone, prevents unauthorized access to stored pictures, videos, messages, or contacts of the phone owner. The app alerts the phone owner of any change of SIM card, monitors, and tracks the phone location including snapping pictures of criminals in possession, all these are forwarded to the subscriber’s email address.

The owner of the phone will do all these remotely despite the phone being lost or stolen. Once the phone is locked remotely by the owner, buying that stolen or lost phone with efphonetaxi app is a mere waste of money.

However, we advise those who installed the app on their phones to uninstall them before selling their phones legally, because the app may not allow the new owner to operate the phone without the password. The phone has many other functions which the company will not disclose openly to make it easier to recover lost phones.

The web-based internet technology provides a platform with other features that could prompt a missing phone to speak out, erase phone content, wipe out completely phone and memory card contents and even browse or forward the owner’s calls from lost phone to another phone number.

It is a major security enhancement that could deter kidnapping, since the kidnappers’ location would be known. It provides for a friendly pop up message to the person in possession of the phone to return the phone to the owner. Using the latest IOT and IA technology, efphonetaxi does not use a battery since it does not poll any server to find out. For customers to access the web-based platform, simple registration, and activation of the account is required on efphonetaxi.com.

About the company

E.F. Network Limited is a multinational conglomerate and global player in the technology space for over two decades. Since the company was birthed in Nigeria in 1995, we have consistently deployed different technological products and services, while changing the way Nigerians approach technology.

Through research and development, the company will continue to introduce new technologies and implement products for the benefits of the Africa continent. The company has also opened its incubation division in Abuja, which will be recruiting brilliant IT youths who are vision or invention minded.