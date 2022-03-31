From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has said that his administration would run an open door policy to media practitioners and ready to respond to inquiries on issues of governance .

Bagudu made the statement while declaring open a two-day training workshop on etiquette of new media practice for Social Media Practitioners in Kebbi State in Birnin Kebbi .

The governor made it clear that in line with its open door policy and transparency in governance, the media can interrogate the administration and ask meaningful questions but not respond to opinions.

“This Government is ready to answer questions from the media or any person. Journalists are free to visit any ministry and interrogate the activities of Government , Government is ready to offer relevant Information ‘, he said.

The Governor described Social Media practitioners as agents of development and made a passionate call on both journalists and the Social Media members to put hands on deck in reporting objectively the developmental strides of the present administration towards solving the myriads of problems bedevilling the state and the nation at large.

Bagudu also urged the new media practitioners to help security agencies by reporting hideouts and suspicious movement of criminal elements in order to strengthen the peace and security in the state.

According to him,,” the new media is part of the instruments that shape the perception of people in the society, hence the training of the practitioners to unite people at the expense of destroying them via fake news and divisive postings.

“The new media, when used professionally, can aid our security agencies in exposing the hideouts of the criminals and their activities in our society.”

Bagudu, represented by Babale Umar Yauri, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), called for more concerted efforts by the practitioners and all stakeholders to address challenges of security and national unity facing the country.

The governor lamented that the country was faced with security, economic and political challenges.

“Of more serious concern is the challenge to security and national unity. This calls for more concerted efforts by the media practitioners and all stakeholders to address the challenges,” he said.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Information and Culture, Hajiya Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, said that the training was timely as the nation is approaching electioneering period.

“You will all benefit from the technicalities, do’s and don’ts of social media usage. This will further equip you to be able to practice safely and without bias,” he said.

According to her , the issues of training and retraining must have to be considered in order to enable the practitioners play their role appropriately without conflicting interest.

She lamented that the country was going through challenges, adding that ,” we must use the social media to unite our people rather than divide them, we must be seen to be bridge- builders rather than promoters of hatred.”

Tanko-Ayuba, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Garba Hamisu-Zuru, explained that the training for the practitioners, which was the third in series, indicated the seriousness of the government in promoting the ethics of Journalism.

In his remarks, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Alhaji Aliyu Bandado- Argungu, said that the aim of the training was to further equip social media practitioners with requisite knowledge to enhance their chosen vocation.

He said that the new media had become a force to be reckoned with, adding that it became an indispensable information dissemination channel in the state.

He urged the practitioners to verify their information before going public and attribute the source of information when it was not primary.

“Don’t be masters of all, liaise with the professionals , and don’t allow your selves to be used in settling vendetta.

” You should also keep updating your knowledge to be in tune with modernity, and be ambassadors of peace and progress, ” he urged.

Bandado- Argungu thanked the governor for his support in hosting the training, saying the trainining would update the practitioners and make them more productive.