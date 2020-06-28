Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has said that none of its members is contemplating defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Forum, in a statement by its Director General, CID Maduabum, said the claim by the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, that 10 PDP governors are set to defect to the APC is untrue.

Bello had on Friday, while appearing on a current affairs programme on Channels Television, “Politics Today” said: “I can tell you that there are up to 10 PDP governors ready to join APC and that would happen very soon.”

However, the PDP Governors said there is nothing attractive in the APC for any of the opposition governors to think of joining the ruling party. They advised Governor Bello to concentrate on providing good governance to the people of Kogi State and stop meddling in the affairs of PDP.

“The PDP Governors’ Forum, under the leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, hereby debunks as unfounded, the allegation by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello while featuring in an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Friday night, that about 10 governors under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are set to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This statement does not merit any response but for the fact that it may demoralise PDP members and Nigerians who are not aware of the facts. It is obvious that this is a diversionary tactic to shore up the sagging morale of APC members who are ruing the loss of yet another state governor, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to the PDP as a result of the chaos and anarchy currently existing in the APC, following the mismanagement of their affairs as acknowledged even by President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“The PDP governors are very focused on delivering good governance and the benefits of democracy to their respective states and working tirelessly to strengthen and reposition the party. There is no attraction whatsoever for any PDP member not to talk of a PDP governor to join the APC, a party bedeviled by crises, without even an elected leadership as envisaged by Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution that specifically requires the Executive Committee of every political party in Nigeria to be democratically elected.

“We advise His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, to concentrate on providing good governance to the people of Kogi State,” the party stated.