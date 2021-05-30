Governor of the State of Osun, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that the impact of his administration is being felt in various sectors of the state’s economy, including agriculture, tourism and mining.

He stated this while delivering his acceptance speech on Friday night at the Champion Newspaper Awards for Excellence, where he was presented ‘Governor and Man of the Year’ awards for 2020 respectively.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, at the event held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, said the awards would further encourage his administration to do more for the people.

According to Oyetola, the honour is a vote for creativity, proactiveness, prudence, integrity, inclusion, innovation, transparency, and the sense of purpose that the government has brought to bear on governance.

Welcoming dignitaries at the event, the Group Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Champion newspaper, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, described the honorary award as modest way of contributing its quota to the overall development of the society by providing a veritable platform to recognise heavyweights and institutions that had excelled both in private and public sectors of the economy.