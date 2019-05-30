Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin, Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri and Linus Oota, Lafia

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was yesterday inaugurated as the seventh executive governor pledging a complete paradigm shift and evolvement of a state that works for all.

He spoke after the oath of office was administered on him at about 10:05 a.m. by the state Chief Judge, Suleiman Kawu Durosinmi.

“What we have lacked before now are dependable and sustainable development plans, credible policies and policy discipline, accountability and transparency, a good sense of social justice and ability to expand social and political spaces that will promote tolerance, equality and innovation,” he said in his inaugural address. These are areas where our government will make a difference.”

The governor also promised that his administration would look into how public resources had been deployed in the past .

He said this was necessary in order to turn the page for the state in its quest for socioeconomic development.

“We are confident that we shall, together, make Kwara great again through prudent deployment of resources, involving the people in policy making, interrogating past decisions only to the extent that they enable us to move forward.”

“In all our policies, programmes and actions, the people of Kwara shall always come first,” he said.

The governor later received the handover note from the out-gone Governor Abdulfatai Ahmed who was represented by the Head of Service, Mrs Susan Dupe Oluwole.

Ahmed congratulated AbdulRazaq, urging him to trust in God to direct him in piloting the affairs of the state.

He said the outgoing administration left N5bn (receipts) in the public coffers while the state had also recently benefited from a $750m World Bank grant for some development projects.