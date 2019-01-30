All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said welfare of workers and pension of the retirees will be the priority of his administration if elected.

Sanwo-Olu said no worker in the state would be denied his lawful benefits, promising that the proposed minimum wage of N30,000 will be fully implemented by his administration.

The APC candidate spoke at an interactive session held by the organised labour union, including Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and United Labour Congress (ULC), National Union of Teachers (NUT), and Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied to the meeting by his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat, assured that his administration will not be harsh on workers. He said his ambition to govern the state was anchored on the objective to deliver a Lagos that would be greater than the current level of development.

While fielding questions from the workers, Sanwo-Olu spoke on how his government would solve the notorious Apapa gridlock, which the workers said has contributed to low productivity and ill-health.

The APC candidate said work is ongoing on the construction of a parking lot by the Federal Government for the heavy trucks that ply the route and pointed out that his government would re-visit the plan to create state-controlled parking lot for the trucks.

He said: “My running mate and I have met with the Minister for Power, Works and Housing, who assured the ministry is meeting with Dangote Group that took up the construction of the Apapa Highway.

“As a way of proffering lasting solution to the gridlock; when we form the next government, by the grace of God, we will bring back the idea of industrial park for these trucks.”