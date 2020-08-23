Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State government has reiterated that the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law being implemented in the state is working and well accepted by the people of the state.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya, stated this against the backdrop of stiff opposition by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to his principal’s stance against open grazing of animals in the state and his call for the declaration of armed herdsmen as terrorists and his administration’s opposition to Fulani vigilante.

Tambaya who reaffirmed that the law has come to stay, maintained that no amount of intimidation from Miyetti Allah and its co-conspirators would make the state government repeal it.

Speaking on the planned Fulani vigilante outfit in all states of the federation, Tambaya expressed the fear that it might be a ploy to pave way for Fulani herdsmen to take over the people’s ancestral lands for cattle grazing.

“The governor has said that there is no room for Fulani vigilantes to operate in Benue and that is the stance of the government and people of Benue. They (Fulani) can go to other states and establish their vigilante outfits but we don’t need them here,” Tambaya said.

He noted that the law has come to stay and would continue to be implemented, stressing that it is absolutely a waste of time for Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to think that the law would be repealed.

“The Benue anti-open grazing law has come to stay and nothing can change that fact. We are enjoying the implementation of the law because it has helped to greatly reduce the level of attacks and criminality occasioned by the farmer-herder clashes in the state.”

Tambaya who further revealed that many violators of the law were being prosecuted with some already jailed, warned herdsmen against flouting the law, stressing that anyone caught would be made to face the wrath of the law.