Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police headquarters in Abuja Thursday debunked rumors making the rounds that one

Of its helicopter crashed at the Tafawa Balewa Airport in Bauchi State.

Rather it said that the helicopter a Bell 429 5NMDA, flying from Abuja helicopter was involved in what it described as a controlled “safe landing” at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, in

Bauchi.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba, who made this known in a statement, said none of the occupants sustained injuries but that the aircraft safe-landed with minor damage on the rear rotor as a result of obstacle at the landing spot.

Mba’s statement reads; “The Nigeria Police Helicopter, Bell 429 5NMDA, flying from Abuja to Bauchi on Tuesday, February 26, 2022, was involved in a controlled safe landing at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi. The aircraft did not crash as being reported in some sections of the media and none of the occupants sustained any injury whatsoever. All six (6) on board including the pilot and co-pilot are in good condition.

Similarly, the aircraft, which was flown by one of the best Police Pilots, was professionally safe-landed with minor damage on the rear rotor as a result of obstacle at the landing spot. The incident occurred around 7:30PM (local time).

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has commended the Police Air-Wing for their professionalism in safe-landing the aircraft and averting any serious air-mishap. He further noted that the Nigeria Police Air-wing – with a fleet of one fixed-wing aircraft, a citation jet and thirteen (13) helicopters – has got a strong history of air safety since its establishment in the year 1972.