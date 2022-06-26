From Chinwe Obioha, Abuja

Thousands of Kogi residents stormed the streets of Lokoja as the Governor of the State, Governor Yahaya Bello made a triumphant entry into the state capital after his participation in the Presidential Primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress .

It was like a carnival along the major roads of the ancient state capital as the people thronged out to celebrate their Governor.

Different groups, political leaders, royal fathers and other interest groups in the state had organized a surprise reception at the Government House, Lokoja to welcome the man they referred to as the “Lion of North Central”.

A resident of Lokoja who simply introduced himself as Nojeem Isah told our correspondents the reason for the wild jubilation.

“We are proud of the Governor”, he said, adding that “the participation of Governor Yahaya Bello in the presidential primary has shown the world that the North Central Geopolitical Zone has a big stake in Nigeria”.

His words: “You can see that he came out bravely to make a statement for the North Central and for Kogi State. Even when they wanted to exclude hum, he dared them and forced North Central into the thinking of Nigeria.

“After the primary, he showed he was not bitter by donating his campaign office to the winner, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and also have started mobilizing for him. That is the spirit of sportsmanship in our GYB”, he said.

A jubilant woman, Sarah Samuel also said GYB contested on behalf of the Kogi people.

“He didn’t contest because of himself. He contested on our behalf and he represented us well. When people were stepping down, he refused to step down because he was carrying the aspirations of all Kogites, all North Central people and all Nigerians who believe in good governance.

“So we have come to say thank you to our exceptionally brave Governor who has represented us well”, she commended.

The State Auditor General for Local Government, Alh. Usman Ododo on his part said despite the hectic task of campaigning round the country, the Governor kept building Infrastructure across the state.

According to him, “the dexterity of not mixing politics with governance has endeared him to the Kogi people”.

Alhaji Ododo thanked the people for their “massive show of love to the people’s Governor”.