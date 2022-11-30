From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has expressed deep pains over the death of an elder statesman, Paul Unongo, saying “our iroko had fallen.”

Unongo died on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, at the age of 87 years.

Lamenting his death, Ortom stated that Benue have lost a pathfinder and leader of an inestimable value.

He said the foremost nationalist was a father figure who championed the emancipation of ordinary citizens without ethnic or religious barriers.

The governor noted the leadership role of Pa Unongo in the political evolution of Nigeria pointing out that he was a mentor to many present-day leaders who had great ideas for the socio-political and economic development of the country.

“In Pa Unongo, our Iroko tree has fallen. He is one of the last icons of political leadership in Nigeria whose contributions to the politics of the country from post-independence till date can not be quantified.

“Benue State has lost a leader and mentor. His death has created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill .

“We shall miss his intellect, great ideas, oratory prowess and immense capacity for mobilization and organization of the people,” Ortom said.

The governor, however, expressed consolation that Pa Unongo’s legacies of patriotism, pan Nigerian and philanthropy will endure.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom promised that Benue state will do the needful to immortalize Pa Unongo for his selfless services and contributions to the development of the state.

He prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.