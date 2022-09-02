Despite the crisis, the party’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, said the leaders of the opposition party were united in their resolve to rescue the country.

Ologunagba, who stated this, at an interactive session, with journalists, yesterday, in Abuja, said there was no crisis in the party. However, he stated that what presently obtains is differences among some party leaders, which is normal in every human endeavour.

“We have differences. We don’t have crisis. We have disagreement of choice. There is no crisis in PDP. We have differences, which is in human nature. Issues are part of family. In a political party, we have different views. This party respect every member of the party. Everybody in the party, even Wike agrees that Nigeria is the issue.

“This party is not a one man party. The organs of the party are working very well. Human nature is dynamic. We must be conscious of every interest so that we don’t miss it. We must carry everybody along. We need to fix our security. Fix our economy. The party is solid and moving ahead with its programmes. To rescue the nation. Bring every members on board.All the leaders have agreed and we are on same mission. This party is on ground. Solid.”