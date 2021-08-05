The President of the largest motor spare parts complex in Africa, the Auto Spare Parts and machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA), Sir Sunny Igboanuzue, has assured the members that his leadership would not be distracted from delivering the resolutions of General Assembly on June 23, 2021.

Addressing thousands of ASPMDA Youths that paid him a solidarity visit in his office , he stated that “the government is already working on the resolutions which are mainly to amend the 2016 Constitution in order to take care of agitations of official marginalisation by some ethnic groups in ASPMDA and then rely on the new law to conduct election”.

He assured the youths that more empowerment programmes are being planned so as to support them in their business.

On the anger of the youths over recent ill-words on ASPMDA grand patrons, including Sir Emeka Offor and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in some quarters, he calmed the youths and advised them to ignore them, stressing that “both personalities have remained the backbone of ASPMDA progress in hard times”.

Earlier in his solidarity address, the Secretary of ASPMDA Youths, Mr Chris Okoye, listed the achievements of the current administration led by Sir Igboanuzue and Emeka Chukwueloka, to include maintenance of peace and security by settling all the inherited 148 court cases, improved power supply and telecom services, renovation of internal roads in the complex and others.

Okoye pointed out that “It is important to recall that in order to show absolute solidarity on your administration, the youth have gone to court and secured an order restraining anybody from removing or disturbing your government until the government completes all the resolutions reached at the General Meeting of June 23, 2021.”

Also speaking, the immediate past president and chairman of BOT, Chief Dan Offorkansi, said: “The stand of BOT is that the current government should follow and deliver on the provisions of the General Assembly Resolutions because that remains the position of all ASPMDA members.”

In his remarks, Alhaji Rasheed Ogunbodede, said all the ethnic groups in ASPMDA including the Yorubas, Hausas, Igbos and others are strongly behind the current administration in its efforts to deliver on the provisions of the General Assembly Resolutions.

