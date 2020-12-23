From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, disclosed, yesterday, that academic staff of the university attracted over N704 million research grants from foreign and local platforms in 2020.

Breakdown of the figure indicated that over £287,000 (equivalent of N143 million), $1.9 million (equivalent of N436 million) and N125 million worth of local grants were attracted from foreign and local platforms.

Na’Allah, who disclosed this at a meeting to appreciate staff that won the grants in Abuja, said the development was a pointer that UniAbuja has established itself in the academic and research community, locally and internationally.

He said the institution has set the stage for the establishment of Centre for Undergraduate Research to enable young undergraduates develop interest in research and possibly proffer solutions to various socio-economic, human and political challenges in Nigeria and beyond.

He, thus, challenged others to emulate the steps of the recipients, take advantage of the opportunity and access the grants to enhance their research in whatever field of their study or areas of interest.

One of the staff, Dike Ojji, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked the vice chancellor and school management for the support which helped in their triumph.