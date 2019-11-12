Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Dr. Ifeyinwa Osegbo, Provost of Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe (NOCEN), Anambra State, assumed duty on March 14, 2018. She said that the college has recorded laudable achievements within her one year in office. In this interview, Osegbo said the institution has done well in academics, sports, infrastructure, capacity building, staff and students’ welfare among others. However, she named some of the challenges facing the college to include poor funding, apathy of lecturers to access TEFund grants and lack of maintenance of dilapidated infrastructures.

How has the journey been so far at the helms of affairs?

A year ago, I was appointed to serve as the Chief Executive of this revered educational institution. When I look at the turn of events, it is difficult to believe that one year has passed given the day to day activities, the enormity of work done, and the work still outstanding. I can say that the journey has not been that smooth, but by the special grace of God and with the support of other management team and staffers, we have been able to surmount a lot of obstacles on our way.

According to Shakespeare, ingratitude is deadlier than a traitor’s sword. I humbly express my unalloyed gratitude to everybody, starting with the government of Anambra State, the college Governing Council, management, staff, and students, for their undivided support and encouragement to my administration.

What are the achievements on projects and infrastructure within this one year?

The Asphalting of the college internal roads has commenced in earnest and contractor mobilised to site in early February, and is presently carrying out drainage construction and massive earth work. I use this opportunity to commend the state government and the Commissioner for Tertiary and Science Education for their quick response to our request.

The perimeter fencing of the college grounds has been awarded. The fencing will be done in three phases. The first phase will cover the area between the Anglican and Catholic Churches, and down to the back of the hostels. All is set for the contractor to mobilise to the site.

The college governing council member in charge of the pure water project, Igwe Chris Chidiume visited the pure water factory in May for an inspection of the project site. Subsequently, he instructed the HOD, Department of works, Engr. Nnamdi Onyili to produce a plan for the factory. This has been complied with, and plans are under way for the construction of the college pure water factory.

Also Prince Arthur Eze was approached to explore the option of building a hostel for our students on a build, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis. After going through the building plan, he accepted to build a hostel and donate same to the institution. His visit to the college came on Easter Thursday, April 25, 2019, during which he promised to build a hostel at an estimated cost of N125 million. In his characteristic philanthropic spirit, he promised a N50 million donation to the students for their welfare, as well as a pledge to sink a bore hole for NOCEN. To cap it all, he gave the college a cheque of N20 million. Prince Eze came along with a friend, Chief Bishop Okonkwo, from Ichi Nnewi Local Government Area, who also made a donation of N10 million.

The former member who represented Anambra East and West Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Mr. Tony Nwoye recently attracted a constituency project to be situated in NOCEN in the form of vocational skill acquisition centre. The project has reached an advanced stage, and work is currently ongoing.

What other achievements have you recorded in the recent time?

The Nigerian Communications Commission in collaboration with Zinox selected our college for internet wireless installations and services. The wiring was completed on February 21, 2019. This means that NOCEN can now access internet services through the Wi-Fi. For students who are living in the down hostels, will soon enjoy the internet services because a new mast will be installed which will extend complete wireless service to their end, so that they can fully access these internet services.

Also Google recently held workshops on digital skills acquisition for staff and students. That of the staff was delivered in November and December last year for both academic and non-teaching staff, while that of the students was conducted in mid-February, for three days. I must say that the response by staff and students was quite commendable.

The Nigerian Colleges of Education Games was recently held in Obudu, Cross-Rivers State, from 24th January, 2019 to 5th February, 2019. Our college participated in some sporting events, and came home with two silver and four bronze medals. These laurels were won in long jump, hockey, and relay races. I commend those students who have projected the image of the college through these feats. From now on, more attention will be directed towards sports.

What about TETFund intervention projects in the college?

There are some TETFund projects like the 2015/2016 merged intervention which has been accessed and work has begun on all the projects as approved. Some of the projects/equipment include; Procurement of physics and chemistry laboratory equipment and furniture (including furniture for B lecture halls and office uses), procurement of one Hilux van, procurement of environment equipment, mowers, and slatcher for cleaning the college surroundings, provision of solar energy lights for students’ and staff uses, provision of office equipment – refrigerators, air-conditioners, photocopiers, and printer for staff uses, rehabilitation of mini-lecture theatre and procurement of music equipments for students’ practicals.

Other ongoing projects are the construction of two-storey School of Vocational and Technical Education building complex, which is nearing completion, library and final intervention allocations.

What is the academic performance of the college?

The 2017/2018 regular degree results have been released by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka which we have affiliation for degree programmes. The results were given an accelerated attention and approval by the immediate past vice chancellor on behalf of the Senate before leaving office. The breakdown of the result showed First Class (six), Second Class (Upper division) (352), Second Class (Lower Division) (440), and Third Class (13). The total number of approved graduates for the 2017/2018 session is 811. This means that, we do not have arrears of results for our degree students anymore, thanks to the degree director, Dr .Tina Anyadiegwu.

Two departments; Health and Physical Education (HPE) and Social Studies (SOS) were reaccredited in November 2018. The results of the exercise showed that the two departments had full accreditation. The department of HPE scored 91.5 percent while SOS scored 92 percent. It is also noteworthy that the NUC instead of changing the designation: ‘HPE’ to ‘Human Kinetics and Health Education’, has continued to recognise it as ‘HPE’. We have taken- up this matter with UNN.

In the same vein, the Department of Computer and Robotics Education scaled through the resource verification exercise conducted by the NUC in July 2018. This means that the department can now officially admit students for the degree programme.

The college recently witnessed the induction of her graduates into the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). Out of the 988 candidates who enrolled and sat for the TRCN qualifying examination, 836 (84.62%) were successful while 152 (15.38%) failed. Out of the 836 students who are qualified, eventually, 823 were inducted, and they were issued the TRCN certificates.

The college instituted a lecture monitoring committee which ensures that lecturers attend and deliver their lectures accordingly. Since the establishment of the lecture monitoring team, the management has received many commendations from both student s and staff. Many lecturers now take their work very seriously because of the sanctions meted out on erring staff. More so, the exercise also tracks lecturers who indulge in ‘sorting’ and other nefarious activities.

What have you done for the welfare of staff and students?

The management has recently regularised the college demonstration staff that have been on contract or part-time status for many years. This feat was not easy to come by, but we did it with faith, believing that we will be able to shoulder the financial involvement. Twenty six members of our retired staff who had issues with their retirement benefits have been able to access their full retirement benefits, thanks to the cooperation of this administration. Also, three workshops have been organised by the college in recent times. The first, a one-day workshop, was a road map of sorts, on how to improve the standard and quality of education in the college. Six issues were raised, which include: Academic and instructional development; staff discipline; entrepreneurial skills development; staff development and research; sports, recreation and ICT; and infrastructural development and corporate social responsibilities. In the end, a six-man committee headed by Dr . G. O. Eneasato was appointed to fine tune the reports and ideas proffered. The committee came up with a summary, which will constitute a blue print for subsequent operations. The second workshop was also a one- day event in which resource persons from within and outside the college addressed the staff on how to write good research, especially the sort of research that can attract TETFund grants. Lastly, the Quality Assurance Unit conducted a workshop on requirements of the quality assurance unit and result compilation proforma.

On the students’ welfare, through the utilisation of Internally Generated Revenue, we were able to do some hostel rehabilitation.

How were you able to settle the boundary dispute over the college land?

Yes, at long last, the boundary dispute between the college and Ogwari village has been resolved. After some long drawn discussion by the college team, headed by the acting Bursar and the representatives of the Ogwari village, the portion of the Ogwari land occupied by the college was swapped with the institution land at the other extreme. A survey of the new area has been done and both parties signed the agreement.

What are the challenges facing the institution?

In spite of the above modest achievements recorded in the past one year, the college is still faced with some daunting problems and tasks, some of which are, poor funding which has affected the school programmes and activities in many ways including the college not accessing 100 percent CONTISS and CONPASS, lack of maintenance of dilapidated infrastructures; inadequate internal staff development and motivational activities, lack of infrastructure for specific purposes such as standard auditorium, lecture theatres, standard football field and sports equipment, etc. Poor power supply, this has caused us to spend a lot of money daily on diesel, instead of channelling the money to other numerous pressing needs.

There seems to be a general apathy among the staff towards ‘personal academic enhancement ’, leaving the financial quota of the institution with the TETFund to grow into several millions of naira without being accessed. I challenge our junior academic staff to take-up application for TETFund and enhance their academic status. It is also disheartening that the number of non-teaching staff pursuing their post graduate courses with their own hard-earned money is more than that of the teaching staff who are opportune to study through TETFund scholarship.

Nevertheless, we propose to execute the following projects as soon as funds are available, while at the same time address the challenges mentioned. Improving staff and students welfare, improving strategies to increase students’ enrolment in all the programmes of the college, beautification of the college environment, diversification and intensifying our internally generated revenue (IGR) activities, improving the college sporting activities.