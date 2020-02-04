The people of Ogoni have stated that challenges confronting them can only be resolved by residents, adding that the legitimacy of Ogonis to live did not lie in the Rivers government.

The apex socio-cultural organisation in the area, KAGOTE (Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme), spoke in Port Harcourt after its general meeting.

President of KAGOTE, Dr. Innocent Barikor, expressed regrets that some individuals in Ogoni instead of consulting with the people on how their problems could be tackled would prefer going to Government House to present same. Barikor noted that the problem of the Ogoni people can only be resolved by themselves, calling for unity among leaders and stakeholders in the area.

He said: “You will recall that in December we assumed office and this is the first general meeting of KAGOTE as directed by our constitution.

Barikor said KAGOTE has identified all the challenges bedevilling the Ogoni people, stating that the group has constituted committee to develop blue print on tackling them.

“To address these problems, we have set up a blueprint committee to give a new life to KAGOTE. This committee has been charged with the responsibility of charting a new directive for KAGOTE.”