By Chinenye Anuforo

Lagos residents at Liverpool Estate, Zone 2 axis of Satelite Town, have cried out to government to rescue their community from deplorable environmental situation they have been facing.

The residents in a letter to the state government lamented the life threatening hazards they face caused by the activities of Joetega Global Limited, Medlog Logistics Limited and other unknown companies operating in the area.

According to the residents, the companies are constituting gross public nuisance, environmental degradation, pollution, vibrations and drainage blockages in their community.

They argued that it is legal standard requirements that before any Company is registered the

article of association and memorandum of association must be submitted to Corporate Affairs Commission, and its Corporate office known for

registration. Consequently, before the Company will start operation the

relevant Government agencies “must” visit the site for impact assessment

inspection over toxic or hazardous effect of the by-products pollution or

harmful effects on the public and for residents of the area before approval of

the activities. But, the residents doubt if such environmental assessment was done before these firms began operations.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Mr. Nnazor Luke Chikelue Cordinator of the aggrieved group explained the Community Development Association members have deliberated on these burning issues and later met wth the

companies but no positive responses from the Companies instead

harmful activities increased the more. Hence, their decision to involve the government.

Also speaking, Mr. Yoila Peter lamented that since the day these companies started operations, they have not been sleeping well. “Their machines vibrates my entire house even to the foundation. Let the government stopped them , if it possible. Before, I came here to build, I understand this is a residential area”.

Nwosu Brendan Uzoma, also a property owner in the estate called on the government to intervene to save their lives. He said, “The activities of these companies are affecting me seriously. I cannot drive in, I cannot drive out. We don’t sleep, our children don’t sleep. Life has become miserable here. When, it rains, flood everywhere and these firms are the ones that block the drainages.

We don’t want them here. This is a residential area.”

Asked if the company propose to buy up surrounding properties around them, if they will sell, while some residents agreed they will, others said they would not because they know, the companies cannot pay them up to the current value of their properties.

The representatives of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency who later visited the estate to assess the activities of these companies and the effects on the residents declined to speak with journalists saying their visit was to ascertain what is happening in the community.

However, after their visitation, Chikelue told journalists the Agency promised to engage the companies and residents to decide how to make the area habitable for both parties.

He said that, they are waiting for the outcome of the visitation adding that, if their interest were not treated appropriately, their struggles will continue until the government do the appropriate thing.