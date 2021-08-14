By Chinenye Anuforo

Lagos residents at Liverpool Estate, Zone 2 axis of Satellite Town, yesterday cried out to government to rescue their community from deplorable environmental situation they are facing.

The residents in a letter to the state government lamented the life threatening hazards they face caused by the activities of Joetega Global Limited, Medlog Logistics Limited and other unknown companies operating in the area.

According to the residents, the companies constitute gross public nuisance, environmental degradation, pollution, vibrations and drainage blockages in their community.

They argued that it is a legal standard requirement that before any company is registered, the article of association and memorandum of association must be submitted to Corporate Affairs Commission, and its corporate office known for registration. Consequently, before the company will start operation the relevant government agencies must visit the site for impact assessment inspection over toxic or hazardous effect of the by-products pollution or harmful effects on the public and for residents of the area before approval of the activities. But, the residents doubt if such environmental assessment was done before these firms began operations.

Speaking to Saturday Sun, coordinator of the aggrieved group, Mr. Nnazor Luke Chikelue, explained that the Community Development Association members have deliberated on these burning issues and later met with the companies, but no positive responses from them. Instead, harmful activities increased the more, hence, their decision to involve the government.

Also speaking, Mr. Yoila Peter lamented that since the day these companies started operations, they have not been sleeping well. “Their machines vibrate my entire house even to the foundation. Let the government stopped them, if it possible. Before, I came here to build, I understand this is a residential area.”

The representatives of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, who later visited the estate to assess the activities of these companies and the effects on the residents declined to speak with journalists saying their visit was to ascertain what is happening in the community.

However, after their visitation, Chikelue told journalists the Agency promised to engage the companies and residents to decide how to make the area habitable for both parties.