The Academic staff Union of secondary schools an umbrella body of secondary school teachers in Nigeria has said it was indeed a long torturous walk to free itself from the clog of Nigeria Union of Teachers to stand independently as a labour body.

The Supreme court of Nigeria had recently passed the judgement that ASUSS has the constitutional right to pull out of the mother union and stand independently after about 20 prolonged years of litigations

In a chat with newsmen in lokoja Monday, the Kogi State chapter chairman of ASUSS who is also the state chairman of Trade Union Congress, Comrade Mathew Ranti Ojo expressed joy over the Supreme court judgement and said the judiciary is still the last hope of the common man

Comrade Ranti Ojo also gives kudos to the Minister of Labour and employment for timely giving approval to ASUSS to formally register as a trade union

According to Comrade Ranti Ojo,the need for secondary school teachers to break from NUT was due to the latter’s refusal to take care of the welfare of the former and to carry them along especially on sensitive matters

In Kogi State , he said the NUT has been in serious crises with ASUSS which he said has led to various legal battles but expressed hope that with the latest supreme court judgement , ASUSS has been finally vindicated.

While, commending his members in the state for their doggedness and steadfastness during the struggle , he assured them that more than ever before , the ASUSS leadership in the state will do all at its disposal to give them the needed welfare and supports.