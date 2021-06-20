From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Founder of the Summit Bible Church, Dr Andy Osakwe, has said aside evangelizing the gospel, he other mandate is to uplift entrepreneurs across the country.

Osakwe stated this recently in Abuja, when he gifted $1, 000 each to boost the businesses of 6 entrepreneurs, an equivalent of N400,000 totaling N2.4 million, during 2021 This Generation Conference with the theme: ‘Taking Responsibility: Enabling Entrepreneurs’.

The winners were the Co-founder of Aura Shop, Asala Bisola; CEO, Ohifumere Designs, Adeoye Esther; Kitchen Call Seasoning, Precious Zamdayu; CEO, Arike Brand, Vanessa Vese; CEO, Kineo Relocations, Darlington Onwukwe; and Mary omoloyin, CEO of Channi Couture.

According to him, “For the 2021 edition of This Generation Conference, we introduced a special component to the conference which is a 6 weeks faith-based business accelerator for young entrepreneurs to support them with businesses development and growth skills.

“In addition to the training, 6 outstanding participants will, each, receive a $1000 or 400,000 business grant to support their entrepreneurial ventures.

“This is one unique ways of contributing to efforts to quickly improve our economy and create jobs in the post COVID-19 recovery era.”

The Project Coordinator, Kingsley Bangwell, assured Nigerians that the empowerment would be sustained, stressing that it would accommodate not just members of the church but budding and successful entrepreneurs across the country.

He said: “For those who know Pastor Andy, you will know that he is a man of vision and conviction. He does not do stuff without conviction.

“So, for him to be doing it that means there is conviction and in that conviction rests the sustainability of the programme of a project like this.

“All of this was sponsored by the church. We are using this opportunity to call for partnership with people who can work with us.”

The three guest speakers, namely; Mosunmola Umoru, Jumoke, Dada and Jerry Mallo, encouraged participants to hold on to God and believe in themselves.

Umoru, who is the CEO of Honeysuckles PTL Ventures, tutored entrepreneurs to learn the habit of giving to God no matter how little.

She implored them not to be shy in indulging in any legal and meaningful venture to eke out a living regardless of societal reactions.

For Dada, who is into furniture making, disclosed that the outbreak of COVID-19 was a turning point in her business having gambled with her school fees to sustain her business.

According to her, entrepreneurs should taking advantage of the internet like creating a website furnished with quality brands.

Mallo, on his part, wants entrepreneurs to test the climate of business by starting small before embarking on big projects.