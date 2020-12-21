Christy Anyanwu

It was an evening of glamour and glitz as Zikel brand of beauty range held its second Face of Zikel International Competition in Lagos recently.

Sharon Takim, a graduate of Urban and Regional Planning , University of Lagos emerged as Face of Zikel International in a keenly contested pageant themed: ‘Empowered To Lead’.

Speaking with Sun Newspaper at the event, the CEO of Zikel, Mr. Kelvin Ezike said the purpose of the contest is to move the brand forward. “That is why we aim for girls with courage, charisma and confident . It is an empowerment programme where we look at girls with pedigree. This year, our mandate is to unlock the female potential, and create a platform that promotes women empowerment that values the girl child as a veritable tool in the development of Nigeria and the world at large”.



At the event, 12 gorgeous ladies were picked to represent the brand for different assignments.

“ These 12 ladies are :Face of Zikel tourism, face of Zikel poise, face of Zikel international etc. All of them have different portfolios and different prize gift. Also, we are also having 12 ambassadors of the brand. Their job simply is to inform and educate the gospel of Zikel to ladies and make-up artist.” Our vision is to be the best make-up brand in Africa and able to compete with international brands in Los Angeles, New York, Paris” , says Ezike.

Sharon Takim prize for winning the contest is 1 million naira cash and a trip to Dubai . The night also witnessed awards to 22 Nigerians in different sectors of the economy.