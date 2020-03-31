Mrs. Uloma Odunukwe has debunked the claim by Mr. Ikechukwu Azuka Odunukwe that their marriage has been dissolved.

Mr. Odunukwe in a paid advertorial – “Public Notice” – he sponsored in the Daily Sun of Thursday, December 12, 2019 claimed that “Ms Uloma Mabel Nwogugu was formerly married to me.

But the marriage has been dissolved. She is therefore no longer a bonafide member of Odunukwe’s family and has no right to my business/properties whatsoever. Anybody dealing with her as one of the Odunukwed is doing so at his or her own risk.”

Responding to the Public Notice, Mrs. Uloma Odunukwe in a letter dated March 23, 2020 with the caption, ‘Re: False and Malicious Publication Concerning our Client’ addressed to the Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited through her lawyer, Chinedum Umeche, said:“In the publication which was apparently procured by Mr. Ikechukwu Azuka Odunukwe (‘Mr. Odunukwe’), it was stated that the marriage between our client and Mr. Odunukwe has been dissolved, and that our client is no longer a bonafide member of the Odunukwe family.

“Our client is extremely concerned about the contents of the publication. At all times material to the publication up till the time of writing the letter, the marriage between our client and Mr. Odunukwe is valid and subsisting . There is no pending proceeding for the dissolution of the marriage between our client and Mr. Odunukwe.

“As you would no doubt imagine, our client is deeply embarrassed by the publication. In a society where marriage is revered, and divorce is abhorred, our client’s reputation as a responsible member of the society been severely damaged.”